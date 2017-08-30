BETHALTO, — After the General Assembly hiked state income taxes by 32% while refusing to control spending and root out corruption, Mike Babcock released the following statement today announcing his candidacy for State Representative of the 111th District, seeking to represent taxpayers in Springfield:

“Last month, Chicago Democrats and Dan Beiser passed a 32% tax hike, taking more money from our families to fund their corrupt machine. The never ending cycle of tax and spend policies crafted by Mike Madigan and those who enable him has driven this state into the ditch. Instead of making the tough decisions necessary to turn this state around, Springfield politicians doubled down on taking more of our money to fund the mistakes of the past. Enough is enough - it’s time for a new direction.”

The tax hike will cost Madison County families an additional $70.17 million per year. Residents in each community will pay more: Alton ($486 per person), Bethalto ($572), East Alton, ($460), Granite City ($436), Godfrey ($622), Hartford ($390), and Wood River ($444).

Mike understands that ever-higher taxes and a corrupt political culture are destroying our quality of life. That’s why as Wood River Township Supervisor he has balanced the budget each year in office and actually cut spending and taxes. Businesses are closing and industry has left us in the dust. Illinoisans are being taxed out of their homes and our friends and family are fleeing across the river:

“Illinois and the metro-east had always been a leader for the nation. The gateway to the west and the land of opportunity. Full of hard working mid-westerners, blue collar factory workers, and agricultural stewards. But times have changed, and government has let us down. Together we can change Illinois for the better and return government to the people. As the owner of a small business, I’ve spent my life employing hardworking river benders, balancing budgets and meeting payroll. I’ll put that experience to work in Springfield for the people of the Metro East.”

Mike Babcock, 55, is a graduate of Lewis & Clark Community College, and SIUE. He holds an Associates degree in Electronics and a Bachelor’s degree in Marketing. Mike has been insuring his local community for over 20 years as the owner of Babcock & Associates and is the elected Wood River Township Supervisor. Mike and his wife Carol reside in Bethalto and have three grown sons, Michael, Jonathan and Joseph.

