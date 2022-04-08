Midwest Members Credit Union Sponsors “Oiler Of The Month”

WOOD RIVER – Midwest Members Credit Union is proud to sponsor the “Oiler of the Month” program at EAWR High School. A senior student is selected each month by members of EAWR faculty. Each student is awarded a certificate and a Subway gift card.

The Seniors selected each month will have the opportunity to compete for a $1,000.00 “Oiler of the Year” scholarship at the end of the school year.

March’s winner is Julian Marshall. Julian is a Senior at EAWR and is involved with football, baseball, wrestling, and Academic Challenge. Julian has received honors for High Honor Roll, Renaissance, Silver Medallion, Illinois State Scholar and is a member of the National Honors Society.

After graduation, Julian plans to attend SIUE and look to obtain a degree in Pharmacy. Congratulations Julian and we all wish you good luck in your future!

Midwest Members Credit Union has been serving your community for over 86 years. To find out more information about Midwest Members Credit Union and what they are doing in your community, please visit www.midmembers.org.

