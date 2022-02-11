Midwest Members Credit Union Sponsors “Oiler Of The Month”

Wood River – Midwest Members Credit Union is proud to sponsor the “Oiler of the Month” program at EAWR High School. A Senior student is selected each month by members of EAWR faculty. Each student is awarded a certificate and a Subway gift card.

The Seniors selected each month will have the opportunity to compete for a $1,000.00 “Oiler of the Year” scholarship at the end of the school year.

January’s winner is Reaghan Williams.

Reaghan is a Senior at EAWR and is involved with Volleyball, Scholar Bowl, Peer Leadership, Big Sisters and Student Council. Reaghan has received honors for High Honor Roll, Renaissance, Illinois State Scholar, and a member of the National Honors Society.

After graduation Reaghan plans to attend Illinois State University and look to obtain a degree in Biology.

Congratulations Reaghan and we all wish you good luck in your future!

