WOOD RIVER - Midwest Members Credit Union announces the December "Oiler Student of the Month" at East Alton-Wood River High School as Evan Merritt.

Midwest Members Credit Union said it is proud to sponsor the “Oiler of the Month” program at East Alton-Wood River High School. A senior student is selected each month by members of the EA-WR faculty.

Evan is a senior at East Alton-Wood River and is involved with basketball, track & field, and cross country. Evan is a part of the National Honor Society as well as being on the High Honor Roll for his outstanding grades.

Article continues after sponsor message

After graduation, Evan plans to major in chemistry and is currently undecided on where he plans to go to college. Congratulations, Evan, and all of us here at Midwest Members Credit Union wish you well in your future endeavors.

Each Oiler Student of the Month is awarded a certificate and a Subway gift card. The seniors selected each month will have the opportunity to compete for a $1,000 “Oiler of the Year” scholarship at the end of the school year.

Midwest Members Credit Union has been serving your community for over 85 years. To find out more information about Midwest Members Credit Union and what they are doing in your community, please visit:

www.midmembers.org

More like this: