Midwest Members Credit Union Sponsors “Oiler Of The Month”

WOOD RIVER – Midwest Members Credit Union is proud to sponsor the “Oiler of the Month” program at EAWR High School. A senior student is selected each month by members of EAWR faculty. Each student is awarded a certificate and a Subway gift card. The Seniors selected each month will have the opportunity to compete for a $1,000.00 “Oiler of the Year” scholarship at the end of the school year.

January’s winner is Kathleen Tierney. Kathleen is a Senior at EAWR and is involved with Volleyball, Basketball, Track, Student Council, Big Sisters, Spirit Club, Rotary International Club and National Honor Society.

Kathleen has achieved Gold Level Renaissance for maintaining a GPA of 4.0 or higher as well as an award for Top Oiler. Kathleen has also volunteered with 50+ hours of community service along with tutoring math on her off time.

After graduation Kathleen plans to attend Illinois State University to major in Bilingual/Bicultural Elementary Education.

Congratulations Jillian and we all her at Midwest Members Credit Union wish you well in your future endeavors.

