Midwest Members Credit Union Sponsors “Oiler Of The Month”

Wood River – October 9, 2019– Midwest Members Credit Union is proud to sponsor the “Oiler of the Month” program at EAWR High School. A senior student is selected each month by members of EAWR faculty. Each student is awarded a certificate and a Subway gift card. The Seniors selected each month will have the opportunity to compete for a $1,000.00 “Oiler of the Year” scholarship at the end of the school year.

October’s winner is Jillian Barber. Jillian is a Senior at EAWR and is involved with Volleyball, track, student council, National Honor Society, Big Sisters, Renaissance Program, Talent Search, Spirit Club, and club volleyball.

Jillian has achieved Gold Level Renaissance for maintaining a GPA of 4.0 or higher as well as good attendance. She currently is tied for 1st in her class rank.

After graduation, Jillian plans to attend a University and get her Doctorate of Pharmacy.

Congratulations Jillian and we all at Midwest Members Credit Union wish you well in your future endeavors.

