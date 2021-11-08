BETHALTO - Midwest Members Credit Union is proud to sponsor the “Eagles of the Month” program at Civic Memorial High School.

Students are selected each month by members of the Civic Memorial faculty to represent each department. All students are awarded a certificate and a Subway gift card. The Seniors selected each month will have the opportunity to compete for a $1,000.00 “Eagle of the Year” scholarship at the end of the school year (1 male and 1 female winner for $500 each).

New this year, Midwest Members Credit Union is also proud to sponsor the "Teacher/Faculty of the Month", which are selected by the students at CMHS. The teachers selected each month will have the opportunity to compete for a $500.00 "Teacher of the Year" scholarship at the end of the school year to use for their classrooms the following year.



October's Eagles of the Month winners:

Math- Danika Chester

Choir- Reid Buffington

Fine Arts- Thomas Pinski

English- Mason Unthank

Band- Brian Pearson

Science- Kaili Stanford

Social Studies- Karley Coatney

Career and Technical Education- Noah Huth

Physical Education/Health- Ronald Quick

October Teacher of the Month Winner:

Speech/Drama/English- Renee Reznack



Congratulations to all the Civic Memorial "Eagles of the Month" and the "Teacher of the

Month." Midwest Members Credit Union wishes you well in your future endeavors!

Midwest Members Credit Union has been serving your community for 85 years. To find out more information about Midwest Members Credit Union and what they are doing in your community, please visit www.midmembers.org.

