Wood River, IL - April 16, 2019– Volunteers from Midwest Members Credit Union spent their time on Saturday at Crisis Food Center in Alton to provide 60 needy local families with a ham and canned goods for their Easter holiday.

“This was our second year donating hams at Crisis. It’s always great to help in the communities that we serve. The experience was not one that will soon be forgotten for any of the staff that volunteered. It was great to see the smiles from the families receiving the hams and know we made a difference to them today.”- says Greg Lyons, President.

The credit union contributed $500 to purchase the hams and other food items.

Ten Midwest Members volunteers distributed the food Saturday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

“Midwest Members Credit Union is a local credit union that is involved in the communities they do business in. The two entities working together is a good fit for the community.” says Richardson, who is also on the Supervisory Committee for MMCU.

“This has quickly become a favorite event for our staff and the volunteer list fills up quickly. At MMCU we are very involved in the communities we serve. Events such as this one is memorable and get the staff engaged in the community they serve and excited about future volunteer opportunities.”- Lindsey Kahl Marketing Director.

Midwest Members Credit Union has recently expanded their membership eligibility to a total of 10 surrounding counties. They have been serving the Riverbend area for 84 years. To find out more information about Midwest Members Credit Union and what they are doing in your community, please visit www.midmembers.org

