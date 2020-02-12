Midwest Members Credit Union Names 'Shell Of The Month' Honorees
WOOD RIVER – Midwest Members Credit Union is proud to sponsor the “Shell of the Month” program at Roxana High School.
Two students from each grade level are selected each month by members of RHS faculty. Each student is awarded a certificate and a Subway gift card. The seniors selected each month will have the opportunity to compete for a “Shell of the Year” scholarship at the end of the school year.
January Shell of the Month winners are:
Seniors - Kevin Loker (not pictured) and Kelsey Thaxton.
Juniors - Abby Slinger and Kiley Richards.
Sophomores - Shaelyn Wratchford and Sharlee Mason.
Freshman - Brielle Griffin (not pictured) and Riley Doyle.
Congratulations to all the recipients.
Midwest Members Credit Union has been serving your community for over 80 years. To find out more information about Midwest Members Credit Union and what they are doing in your community, please visit www.midmembers.org
