WOOD RIVER – Midwest Members Credit Union is proud to sponsor the “Eagles of the Month” program at Civic Memorial High School. Students are selected each month by members of the Civic Memorial faculty to represent each department. All students are awarded a certificate and a Subway gift card. The Seniors selected each month will have the opportunity to compete for a $1,000.00 “Eagle of the Year” scholarship at the end of the school year, which two winners, one female and one male, will win $500 each.

November’s “Eagles of the Month” winners are below:

  • Math- Olivia Whitlock
  • Choir- Jack McRae
  • Art- Ella Middleton
  • Remote Learner- Carlea Wolf
  • English- Carter Wells
  • Band- Adelaide Liljedahl
  • Science- Melody Nicola
  • Social Studies- Kylee Golden
  • Career and Technical Education- Samara Helton
  • Physical Education/Health- Nick Ritchie
  • School Counseling Office- Noah Huth

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Congratulations to all the Civic Memorial Students of the Month and we all here at Midwest Members Credit Union wish you well in your future endeavors!

Midwest Members Credit Union has been serving your community for 85 years. To find out more information about Midwest Members Credit Union and what they are doing in your community, please visit www.midmembers.org

More like this:

Midwest Members Credit Union's Eagles of the Month Highlights Academic and Arts Excellence
2 days ago
Midwest Members Names Abigail Hersman Oiler Of Month
5 days ago
Civic Memorial Encourages Fans to Attend Pink Out Night Game Event
Yesterday
Revity Credit Union Employees Raise $1,410 For Oasis Women’s Center Through Threads of Kindness Program
Sep 23, 2025
Hudson Potter Balances Academics and Athletics at Civic Memorial
Sep 19, 2025

 