WOOD RIVER — Camden Seibert, a senior at East Alton-Wood River High School, is being recognized for his dedication to baseball, a sport he has played for approximately 10 years. Seibert, who has consistently demonstrated a strong work ethic both in athletics and academics, attributes much of his success to the unwavering support of his mother.

Seibert expressed gratitude for his mother's encouragement throughout his baseball journey. "She’s been my biggest supporter throughout my baseball career and I wouldn’t be anywhere without her support and her belief in me through the years," he said.

Under the guidance of Coach Tim Bond, Seibert has developed skills that have contributed to his recognition. He noted that balancing sports and academics has honed his time management abilities, allowing him to excel in both areas.

Seibert is a Midwest Members Male Athlete of the Month for the Oilers.

"You’ll never see me half-working for anything," he said, emphasizing his commitment to hard work.

In addition to baseball, Seibert participates in golf and enjoys spending time with friends and family when he can. He is also an accomplished student, recently being selected for the Silver Medallion ceremony, which recognizes the top 8% of his class, and he has been named an Illinois State Scholar.

Looking ahead, Seibert plans to attend Southern Illinois University of Edwardsville to pursue a degree in pharmacy. While he is open to the possibility of playing baseball at the collegiate level, he is not currently planning on it.

Seibert’s achievements reflect his dedication and the influence of his support system, as he prepares for the next chapter of his academic and athletic career.

