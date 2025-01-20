ROXANA — Roxana sophomore Cohen Dugan has emerged as a key player for the Roxana High School basketball team, averaging 7.1 points and 2.8 rebounds per game.

His contributions on the court have earned him recognition as a Midwest Members Credit Union Male Athlete of the Month for the Shells.

Dugan, who plays as a shooting guard, has shown significant growth in his game this season.

Coach Mark Briggs noted that Dugan has developed not only his shooting skills but also his defensive capabilities.

“Cohen has really adapted and is buying into playing both ends of the court,” Briggs said. “This year, he has had the opportunity to play varsity basketball and it is like a switch has gone off; he is good on both ends of the court.”

In addition to his basketball achievements, Dugan is also a member of the Roxana football team, further demonstrating his athletic versatility.

As the Shells continue their season, Dugan remains a player to watch as he contributes to the team's success.

