WOOD RIVER - Midwest Members Credit Union is proud to sponsor the “Eagles of the Month” program at Civic Memorial High School.
Senior students are selected each month by members of the Civic Memorial faculty to represent each department. All students are awarded a certificate and a Subway gift card.
Two Seniors (1 female student and 1 male student) that were selected each month will have the opportunity to compete for a $500.00 “Eagles of the Year” scholarship each at the end of the school year.
2023 March’s Eagles of the Month winners
Math - Gabrielle Davis
Fine Arts - Sydney Law
Social Studies - Colton Rawlings
PE/Health - Rynn Cline
Choir - Elliana Fiorino
Band - Haley Greeling
Science - Madalynn McKey
English - Ashton Johnsey
C.T.E. - Adalaide Liljedahl
Teacher of the Month winner
- English Language Arts - Caroline Schneider
Congratulations to all the Civic Memorial “Eagles of the Month” and the “Teacher of the Month!” We all here at Midwest Members Credit Union wish you well in your future endeavors!
Midwest Members Credit Union has been serving your community for 87 years. To find out more information about Midwest Members Credit Union and what they are doing in your community, please visit www.midmembers.org.
