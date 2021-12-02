

WOOD RIVER - Midwest Members Credit Union employees donated $1084 to Restore Network through their Jeans Day Program. Employees who participate in the Jeans Day Program pay to wear Jeans on Friday/Saturdays that month and all donations are made to local charities!!

The Restore Network was formed in 2017 as a handful of churches that felt passionately about caring for kids in foster care and the families who love them. Since then, we've grown into over 40 partner churches serving in 6 counties which include Madison, Jersey, Bond, St. Clair, Monroe, and Williamson.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Restore Network’s vision is to change the culture of foster care so that every child

experiences healing. The foster care system is designed to protect children, but unfortunately, it can harm them further. Kids shuffle from home to home, many of which are not equipped to help them heal from their trauma. The Restore Network was created to help the church respond. First, we aim to recruit more than enough foster families, then equip them with trauma-informed training and tools, and wrap around them with ongoing support. We believe that whether you foster, volunteer, or give financially - we each have a part to play in transforming stories of pain and suffering to ones of healing and hope. The Restore Network volunteers provide assistance in many ways. They have a Clothing Team, Meal Team, volunteers that will provide transportation for family visits, and other ways of supporting families. The Restore Network hosts a Back-to-School party, providing a backpack full of school supplies for the children. They also host a Christmas Party, providing dinner, presents, and

games for the entire family.



More like this: