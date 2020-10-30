WOOD RIVER – Midwest Members Credit Union is proud to sponsor the “Shell of the Quarter” program at Roxana High School. Students from each grade level are selected each month by members of RHS faculty. Each student is awarded a certificate and a Subway gift card.

The seniors selected each month will have the opportunity to compete for a “Shell of the Year” scholarship at the end of the school year. October Shells of the Quarter winners are: Freshman: AbigayleGehrs, Alana Gehrs, Makinzie Hosier, Chloe Marchesi, Rachel Schiber Sophomores: Peyton Bauer, Riley Doyle, Brielle Griffin, Ashton Noble, Gabrielle Woodruff, Matthew Ziegler Juniors: RyeaGreeling, Jessi Ponce, Iris Smith, Drake Westfall Seniors: Nathan Grob, Rilynn Jones, Stephanie Kamp, Robert Phillips, Abigail Slinger

Article continues after sponsor message

Congratulations to all the recipients!! Midwest Members Credit Union has been serving your community for over 80 years. To find out more information about Midwest Members Credit Union and what they are doing in your community, please visit www.midmembers.org

More like this: