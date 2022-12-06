Get The Latest News!

WOOD RIVER - Midwest Members Credit Union is proud to sponsor the “Shell of the Month” program at Roxana High School. Two students from each grade level are selected each month by members of RHS faculty. Each student is awarded a certificate and a Subway gift card. The Seniors selected each month will have the opportunity to compete for a “Shell of the Year” scholarship at the end of the school year.

September Shell of the Month winners are:

  • Senior- Gabrielle Woodruff
  • Juniors- Joe Whetzel & Tanner Hansberger
  • Sophomores- Andruw Ellis
  • Freshman- Anthony Hardin

October Shell of the Month winners are:

  • Senior- Daymon Clay
  • Juniors- Grace Ray
  • Sophomores- Alexis Chamberlain
  • Freshman- Alexa Zeller

November Shell of the Month winners are:

  • Senior- Riley Doyle
  • Juniors- Donavan Herrin
  • Sophomores- Jordan Harrop
  • Freshman- Ethan Weigler

Congratulations to all the recipients.

Midwest Members Credit Union has been serving your community for over 80 years. To find out more information about Midwest Members Credit Union and what they are doing in your community, please visit www.midmembers.org.

