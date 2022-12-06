WOOD RIVER - Midwest Members Credit Union is proud to sponsor the “Shell of the Month” program at Roxana High School. Two students from each grade level are selected each month by members of RHS faculty. Each student is awarded a certificate and a Subway gift card. The Seniors selected each month will have the opportunity to compete for a “Shell of the Year” scholarship at the end of the school year.

September Shell of the Month winners are:

Senior- Gabrielle Woodruff

Juniors- Joe Whetzel & Tanner Hansberger

Sophomores- Andruw Ellis

Freshman- Anthony Hardin

October Shell of the Month winners are:

Senior- Daymon Clay

Juniors- Grace Ray

Sophomores- Alexis Chamberlain

Freshman- Alexa Zeller

November Shell of the Month winners are:

Senior- Riley Doyle

Juniors- Donavan Herrin

Sophomores- Jordan Harrop

Freshman- Ethan Weigler

Congratulations to all the recipients.

Midwest Members Credit Union has been serving your community for over 80 years. To find out more information about Midwest Members Credit Union and what they are doing in your community, please visit www.midmembers.org.

