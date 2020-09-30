ST. LOUIS (Sept. 30, 2020) –Midwest BankCentre, St. Louis’ second largest locally owned community bank, recently opened a loan office in O’Fallon, Ill., to provide a convenient local presence to clients living and working in the region’s Metro East communities.

“Our strategic direction is rooted in ensuring all people in our region have access to mainstream banking and credit at competitive prices. This exciting expansion affirms our commitment to serving businesses, nonprofits, families and individuals living and working in the Metro East as we seek to expand our community impact,” said Orvin T. Kimbrough, chairman and CEO of Midwest BankCentre. “Our move is consistent with our high-touch and high-tech approach to delivering banking services. We meet our customers where they want to do business.”

The new office serves both commercial and mortgage loan customers. The bank has helped hundreds of families purchase homes in Illinois this year, and local mortgages continue to be a bank focus. In addition, Midwest BankCentre serves the lending needs of businesses and nonprofits in Southern Illinois, including dozens that received Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans through the bank earlier in 2020.

Working with both Alex Fennoy, executive vice president-community and economic development, and Rebecca Walker, senior vice president of mortgage services, key staff members include Franklin Shelton, vice president-community and economic development; Joseph Lochmann, senior loan officer; and Alisa Vaughn and Thomas M. Hensiek, mortgage originators. All are residents of St. Clair and Madison counties.

Due to the current pandemic, the office is currently open Monday through Friday by appointment only. Its location at 920 Talon Drive is easily accessible to I-64 in O’Fallon, Ill. The phone number is (618) 622-9801.

Midwest BankCentre’s current assets exceed $2 billion and deposits total more than $1.5 billion. A mainstay of the greater St. Louis community banking scene since 1906, the bank employs a staff of about 280 working at 18 bank locations in the City of St. Louis, St. Louis, Jefferson and St. Charles counties in Missouri and St. Clair County in Illinois. It works to empower people, enable business and energize neighborhoods through the strength of its financial services, including personalized consumer and business banking, business cash management, mortgage lending, home equity loans, financial planning and investments, insurance and digital banking.

