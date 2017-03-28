HOLIDAY SHORES – Midway Elementary PTO raised $3,500 with its Fourth Annual Crazy Eights Music Trivia Night Saturday night at the Holiday Shores Clubhouse.

The goal with the trivia night was to raise money for the Midway School Library. The PTO’s specific goal was to raise money to buy books, furniture and supplies for the library. The event received strong support from all the sponsors and guess that attended.

Organizers said everyone in attendance enjoyed a bit of regular trivia rounds, music rounds and an interactive round. 50/50, heads or tails, lotto umbrella, silent auction and, of course, the BPG dance competition.

Brandon Ward and Lesley Rusick were the Papa G Music Trivia Night for Midway Elementary PTO Dance Contest Competition Champions.

Organizers thanked Big Frog Custom T-Shirts and More in Edwardsville for supplying the T- shirts.

