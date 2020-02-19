Listen to the story

DECATUR - Mid-Illinois gymnasts Abby Clowers, Aelyn Means, Sofia Moehn, Willa Pruitt and Sidney Ufert placed second AA in the team competition in Decatur.

Willa Pruitt finished second in AA, Abby Clowers finished third in AA and Sidney Ufert finished fourth. Pruitt, Clowers and Ufert all had state qualifying scores.

In the photo are: Sidney Ufert, Willa Pruitt, Sofia Moehn, Aelyn Means, Abby Clowers and Coach Ellie Nicholson.

