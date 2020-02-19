DECATUR - Mid-Illinois gymnasts Abby Clowers, Aelyn Means, Sofia Moehn, Willa Pruitt and Sidney Ufert placed second AA in the team competition in Decatur.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Willa Pruitt finished second in AA, Abby Clowers finished third in AA and Sidney Ufert finished fourth. Pruitt, Clowers and Ufert all had state qualifying scores.

In the photo are: Sidney Ufert, Willa Pruitt, Sofia Moehn, Aelyn Means, Abby Clowers and Coach Ellie Nicholson.

More like this:

Play It Again Sports Monday Roundup - March 24, 2025: Nelson, Fox, Have Three Hits For Tigers, Shells Notch Fifth Win, Stassi Has Hat Trick
Mar 25, 2025
Skiles Wins 105-Pound Class For Roxana, Kahoks' Dawson, Bulldogs' Rottmann Finishes Second At Wonder Women Wrestling Tourney  
Jan 5, 2025
Tuesday, March 18, 2025, Play It Again Sports Roundup
Mar 19, 2025
Explorers Score 10 Unanswered For 14-4 Win Over Piasa Birds
Mar 24, 2025
“Locked In” Griffins Complete Conference Sweep Over Marquette
Mar 27, 2025

 