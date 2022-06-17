MidAmerica St. Louis Airport Awarded Grant For New Aircraft Rescue And Firefighting Vehicle

MASCOUTAH -MidAmerica St. Louis Airport (BLV) has received notification of new federal support from the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program. The $678,127 grant will be used to purchase a new Aircraft Rescue Firefighting truck that will replace an existing 23-year-old vehicle at MidAmerica Airport in Mascoutah, Ill. U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Dick Durbin (D-IL) announced the grant along with four others going to other Illinois airports on June 8.

MidAmerica St. Louis Airport is a joint-use military/civilian facility including MidAmerica St. Louis Airport and Scott Air Force Base (SAFB) and is governed by the St. Clair County Public Building Commission. In addition to significant air carrier activity, the airport sees regular use for corporate/business, military, air cargo operations, aerospace manufacturing, and aerospace technology research.

“This grant funding is timely as we prepare for an increase in flights and passengers following the opening of our new terminal later this year, and we appreciate the support of our congressional delegation for investments like this that will further enhance safety at the airport as we continue to grow,” said St. Clair County Chairman Mark Kern.

The 41,000-square-foot terminal expansion is expected to be completed by late 2022. The new space includes a new security screening area, two additional boarding bridges, a service animal relief area, family restrooms, a nursing room, an expanded departure lounge, and added room for concessions and renovations to accommodate people with disabilities.

We thank our congressional delegation for their role in helping to secure this additional funding for MidAmerica Airport through the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program, and we look forward to investing the dollars in a vehicle featuring the latest technology and accessories that will enhance airport staff’s ability to respond to any incidents that might occur at the airport,” said MidAmerica Airport Director Bryan Johnson.

The grant is one of five recently awarded to airports in Illinois. Totaling $14,912,204, these grants will help improve transit through the airports receiving the funding, continue to keep travelers and employees safe, and create jobs in their respective regions.

About MidAmerica St. Louis Airport

MidAmerica St. Louis Airport is located in Mascoutah, Illinois, in the eastern portion of the St. Louis metropolitan area. Passenger service to a dozen different destinations is offered by Allegiant. Major multimodal rail and inland port centers are located within 22 miles of the airport, which also enjoys easy access to five interstate highways via I-64. With parallel runways of 8,000 and 10,000 feet, the airport can handle simultaneous take-offs and landings in all conditions, minimizing delays. It has an annual capacity of 200,000 operations. Tenants include Boeing, which has a manufacturing facility at the airport and North Bay Produce, an international, grower-owned, year-round, fresh produce marketing and distribution cooperative headquartered in Traverse City, Mich. MidAmerica is a Joint Use Airport partnering with Scott AFB, the home to US Transportation Command, a multi-service organization, and Air Mobility Command, the USAF’s component command for airlift. MidAmerica and the 375th Air Mobility Wing operate Scott AFB/MidAmerica St. Louis Airport.

