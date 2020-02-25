MASCOUTAH - The St. Clair County Public Building Commission (PBC), which oversees the operations at MidAmerica St. Louis Airport (BLV) in Mascoutah, Ill., today announced that Bryan Johnson has been hired to serve as the airport’s new director, effective April 3. Johnson is taking over the leadership position from Tim Cantwell, who has served as director of MidAmerica Airport for the past 17 years, leading the charge to grow the airport’s passenger and cargo operations while also attracting new tenants and continuing to operate the airport as a Joint Use Airport partnering with Scott Air Force Base.

Cantwell, who has been director of MidAmerica Airport since July 2002, announced his retirement in October, committing to stay on the job until his replacement was hired.

Johnson most recently served as a Senior Consultant for Aviation Management Consulting Group (AMCG) in Centennial, Co., and he has more than 25 years of aviation and transportation experience, most at the executive or management level. Over the course of his career, Johnson has gained in-depth experience in airport planning, management, operations and development at a mix of general aviation and commercial air carrier service airports. Immediately prior to joining AMCG, he served as Airport Director at Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport (KBJC) in Broomfield, Co., and prior to that Johnson was the Assistant Director of Aviation at Quad City International Airport (KMLI) in Moline, Ill.

“We selected Bryan following a national search that also reached international interests and drew applications from more than 60 applicants from around the world who were eager to be part of the operations here at MidAmerica Airport,” said St. Clair County Chairman Mark Kern, who served on the search committee along with other members of the PBC. “Given his solid qualifications and his demonstrated ability to take what is in place and grow it, we are confident that Bryan is the best person to lead MidAmerica Airport into the future.”

Johnson has been actively involved in developing and implementing strategic airport business plans, primary management and compliance documents, managing airport property development projects, and negotiating associated development and lease agreements. He has also engaged and collaborated with multiple government agencies, public entities and other organizations to increase opportunities for growth and revenue while supporting aviation business and operations.

He is currently an Accredited Airport Executive and is one of three Certified Member Instructors for the American Association of Airport Executives and a primary instructor for the ACE Finance Program.

Johnson earned his Master of Public Administration from the University of Nebraska – Omaha with an emphasis on municipal government, budgeting and administration. His undergraduate degree is in Aviation Management from Metropolitan State University in Denver, Co.

Over the course of his entire career, Johnson has been actively involved with numerous public and private entities and service organizations, both on a personal and professional level. He previously served on a governor appointed transportation committee in Nebraska as well as the Illinois Aviation Trades Association, and he is a past board member for the Colorado Aviation Business Association (CABA). He is a commercial/instrument pilot.

“I am honored to be confirmed as the next leader of a terrific team at the MidAmerica St. Louis Airport. I would like to thank St Clair County Chairman Kern and the St. Clair County Public Building Commission for their support and for placing their trust in my leadership,” said Johnson. “I look forward to meeting the BLV team, our Scott Air Force Base partners, and working with Allegiant Airlines, Boeing, North Bay Produce and engaging with the local business community leaders.”

The national search was conducted by Volaire Aviation Consulting, which has been working with the PBC to find a new director for MidAmerica Airport since November 2019. In-person interviews were conducted with select finalists during January, ultimately leading to the selection of Johnson to fill the role.

“As we welcome Bryan, we also express our gratitude to Tim who has done a remarkable job helping to strengthen the airport in various ways, most notably growing passenger counts to an all-time high this past year,” said Kern. “We appreciate his willingness to remain on board over the past several months and wish him all the best as he begins his retirement.”

For additional details about MidAmerica Airport, visit www.flymidamerica.com.

MidAmerica St. Louis Airport

MidAmerica St. Louis Airport is located in Mascoutah, Illinois, in the eastern portion of the St. Louis metropolitan area. Major multimodal rail and inland port centers are located within 22 miles of the airport, which also enjoys easy access to five interstate highways via I-64. With parallel runways of 8,000 and 10,000 feet, the airport can handle simultaneous take-offs and landings in all conditions, minimizing delays. It has an annual capacity of 200,000 operations. Tenants include Boeing, which has a manufacturing facility at the airport; North Bay Produce, an international, grower-owned, year-round, fresh produce marketing and distribution cooperative headquartered in Traverse City, Mich., as well as AVMATS, a company providing alternatives for the support and maintenance of corporate aircraft, which has been operating at MidAmerica for many years. MidAmerica is a Joint Use Airport partnering with Scott AFB, the home to US Transportation Command, a multi-service organization, and Air Mobility Command, the USAF’s component command for airlift. MidAmerica and the 375th Air Mobility Wing operate Scott AFB/MidAmerica St. Louis Airport.

