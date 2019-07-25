GLEN CARBON — On Wednesday, July 24, 2019, the FDA asked Allergan to recall their BIOCELL textured breast implants and tissue expanders due to the association to Breast Implant-Associated – Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma, BIA-ALCL, a rare form of lymphoma. This is not breast cancer.

This is a treatable type of lymphoma. According to the FDA, there have been 573 cases of BIA-ALCL detected and 33 deaths from BIA-ALCL as of July 6, 2019. Symptoms include fluid collection, a lump in the breast or arm pit, breast hardening, breast enlargement, skin rash over the breast, and/or pain in the breast.

Article continues after sponsor message

BIA-ALCL is diagnosed by testing the fluid buildup that surrounds the textured implant. This is done in surgery. If you currently have textured implants, but do not have any symptoms of BIA-ALCL, the FDA does not recommend removal at this time. It is recommended that you have your implants screened annually and seek medical attention immediately if there are any changes with your breast implants.

MidAmerica Plastic Surgery has recently acquired a device that will allow it to screen for fluid around an implant or any other changes all from the comfort of the office. This service will be offered early this fall.

To be seen by Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Ryan Diederich, please contact our office at 618-288-7855, option 4. We are located at 4955 S.State Route 156, Suite 1, Glen Carbon.

More like this: