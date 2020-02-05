Sevasti Binolis and Allison Jennings Madison Honke and Caroline Cain

GODFREY - Mid-Illinois gymnasts shined recently in Level 9 and Level 7 competition in Indianapolis.

Mid-Illinois gymnast Sevasti Binolis placed fourth in AA and was the balance beam champion and placed third on the floor exercise at the Level 9 competition in Indianapolis.

Allison Jennings placed third on beam at the Level 9 competition.

In Level 7, Madison Honke placed fifth in AA and fourth on uneven bars and Caroline Kane placed sixth on vault. This was a USA Gymnastics Meet and they competed with girls from all over the United States.

Brendan Lawson coached the team at the Circle of Stars Meet. He said the girls are improving at every competition. The next competition is Feb. 14 at the Family Arena in St. Louis.

