SOUTH ROXANA - A man found to be a non-compliant sex offender in the State of Michigan was charged with unlawful presence in a school zone by a child sex offender on May 3 after the South Roxana Police Department acted on an anonymous tip.



Marvin Germain, whose last know address was at 225 South Pence in East Alton at his girlfriend's residence, is considered a "non-compliant sex offender" according to the Michigan State Police Sex Offender Registry. He was convicted of first degree criminal sexual conduct against a person under the age of 13 on April 11, 1991. The most recent charges come as a result of an anonymous tip Germain was present at South Roxana Elementary Grade School, which was investigated by the South Roxana Police Department, according to a release from South Roxana Police Chief Bob Coles. Bond for Germain was set at $50,000.

Calls from the South Roxana Police Department to Greg Kalisz of the Michigan State Police Sex Offender Registry Unit confirmed Germain's non-compliant status on that state's registry.

Germain was also arrested as recently as April 27, 2017, by the East Alton Police Department for a child sex offender residing too close to a daycare facility, and was arrested by the East Alton Police Department on Feb. 28, 2017, for failing to register as a sex offender. He was charged for both offenses through the Madison County State's Attorney's office.

"The South Roxana Police Department took preventative measure and contacted the principal of the South Roxana Elementary School," Coles said in the release. "The principal advised he had never spoken to Marvin [Germain] about permission for Marvin [Germain] to be on school property. The police department provided the principal with a photo of Marvin [Germain], and advised him to call the police if he arrived on school property."

On May 3, 2017, police said Germain arrived at the school at 2:48 p.m. in a purple PT Cruiser in the school zone to get his girlfriend's child from school. Police arrested him on the scene and was taken into the custody of the Madison County Jail.

According to the release, Germain is currently in violation of his probation for driving under the influence through the State of Michigan as well as for his sex offender status. The South Roxana Police Department has reached out to the Michigan State Police regarding this incident.

"I wanted to thank the citizen for bringing forth this information," Coles said in the release. "It is my belief Mr. Germain has no intentions on being compliant or obeying the sex offender laws. With Mr. Germain being a sex offender through another state, the Illinois website for sex offenders would not have him listed.

"I appreciate the investigative work put forth by Sgt. David Davis, and the school's cooperation into helping us resolve this matter."

