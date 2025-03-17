O'FALLON, Ill. — Michelle Chaplin is organizing a fundraiser to support her grandmother, Tonya Monzella, whose home was destroyed by severe storms and a tornado that struck O'Fallon on Friday night, March 14, 2025.

The tornado left Monzella and her spouse fortunate to escape with their lives, but they now face significant challenges.

Article continues after sponsor message

Both are dealing with various health issues stemming from the incident and are currently unable to work. In addition to losing their home, they have also lost their vehicles, which were totaled during the storm.

Chaplin is reaching out to the community for support, emphasizing that any donations would be greatly appreciated. "Thank you and God bless," she added in her message seeking assistance for her family.

Michelle Chaplin is organizing this fundraiser. The GoFundMe can be accessed by clicking here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-tonya-rebuild-after-tornado-loss