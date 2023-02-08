Couples names: Michelle Jennings and Mike Dickerson

City: Godfrey

Date met or started dating: April 17, 2021

Date married:

What makes your relationship special? We started talking as friends neither one of us were looking for a relationship, we met that first night and have been together ever since. Truly believe paths in life happen for a reason.

Share a memory you have made together: Remodeling our home, events with our now blended family, countless friends and adventures that are never ending.