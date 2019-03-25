Michael Wendle of Jerseyville FFA Announced as Illinois State Winner Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. JERSEY - Michael Wendle of the Jerseyville FFA Chapter was announced as the Illinois State FFA Winner In Agriculture Mechanics Repair and Maintenance Placement SAE for his record book where he works for Wendle Farms and Jerseyville MTS as a technician. Article continues after sponsor message Wendle is the top person in the State of Illinois in his category. Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending