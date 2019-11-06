CHATHAM - Michael Tentis' brace (two goals), along with a first-half Colton Clark strike, helped give Triad a 3-1 win over Morton in the IHSA Class 2A boys soccer super-sectional match at Chatham-Glenwood High School Tuesday evening.

The win puts the Knights into the state finals for the first time since 2009, and give the Metro-East area three representatives in the IHSA state soccer finals in all three classes. Edwardsville won their super-sectional match in Class 3A on Tuesday over New Lenox Lincoln-Way West 3-2, while Marquette Catholic finished second in Class 1A last weekend.

Tentis got the Knights on the board first with a goal in the 26th minute when he took a ball from Clark and scored from about 20 yards out, with the ball just going inside the far post to give Triad the lead at 1-0. Clark then scored in the 38th minute to double the Knight lead to 2-0, taking the advantage into the interval.

Tentis put Triad up 3-0 in the 56th minute, putting the ball past Morton goalie Sox Short, but the Potters pulled to within 3-1 on a goal by Blake Gibson in the 65th minute, but Morton would get no closer as the Knights' defense allowed very little in the final 15 minutes as Triad went on to the win to advance to the state finals.

Sophomore goalie David DuPont made 10 saves for the Knights.

The Potters end their season 24-3-1, while Triad improves to 22-2-3 and will play in the first semifinal on Friday afternoon against Crystal Lake South, who won the Grayslake Central super-sectional 2-0 over Niles Notre Dame, with the match commencing at 1 p.m. A win puts the Knights into the final against the winner of the second semifinal between Burbank St. Laurence and Lisle Benet Academy, with the kickoff set for 1 p.m.

