St. Louis – Michael Moehn , executive vice president and chief financial officer of Ameren Corporation and chairman and president of Ameren Services , has been elected to the legal board of directors of Midwest BankCentre .

Moehn was named to his current role with Ameren Corporation in December 2019. Previously, he was president of Ameren Missouri, working with more than 4,000 team members to provide electrical power to more than 1.2 million electric customers and about 127,000 natural gas customers. After a nine-year career at Price Waterhouse Coopers LLP as a CPA leading client engagements across multiple industries, Moehn has served Ameren in a succession of leadership roles that have deepened his insights and experiences in strategic planning, finance and operations.

Moehn is deeply engaged in the bi-state community. He serves as board chair for the United Way of Greater St. Louis, while also serving as a member of the board of the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis since 2016. In addition, Moehn serves on the finance planning committee of Christian Hospital, and the budget and finance committee of Concordance Academy of Leadership.

He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Saint Louis University and a master’s in business administration degree from Washington University. Moehn was selected for the Eisenhower Fellowship, participating in its International Leadership Exchange Program, with a focus on South American energy. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Midwest BankCentre, a mainstay of St. Louis community banking since 1906, employs a staff of about 280 working at 17 bank locations in the City of St. Louis and St. Louis, Jefferson and St. Charles counties. The bank works to empower people, enable business and energize neighborhoods through the strength of its financial services, including personalized consumer and business banking, business cash management, mortgage lending, home equity loans, financial planning and investments, insurance and digital banking. It ranks among St. Louis’ largest locally owned banks with assets exceeding $2 billion and deposits of $1.4 billion.

The bank is a local leader in the St. Louis Regional Financial Empowerment Coalition (formerly the St. Louis Regional Unbanked Task Force) and its Bank-On Save-Up St. Louis initiative. Since 2001, Midwest BankCentre has consecutively achieved the Bauer Financial 5-Star Superior financial rating each quarter. For its success in bringing mainstream financial services to unbanked and underbanked citizens in the region and other diversity and inclusion contributions, it recently won the 2019 Community Commitment Award from the American Bankers Association Foundation. It was also the national winner of the 2018 National Community Bank Service Awards by the Independent Community Bankers of America®.

