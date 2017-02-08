SAUGET – Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation (SIHF) is pleased to announce that Michael Koenig, M.D. has joined the Pediatrics team at Alton Health Center, 550 Landmarks Blvd. in Alton, Ill. Koenig serves children of all ages, from birth through adolescence, by offering preventative and primary care to treat both acute and chronic conditions.

“I strive in every way to have a good relationship with both my patients and their families. I’ll do everything in my power to help a child,” said Koenig.

Prior to joining SIHF, Koenig served at DePaul Glennon Care, Hannibal Clinic and Hannibal Regional Hospital where he served as the Chair of the Department of Pediatrics. Koenig received his medical degree from New York Medical College.

Koenig is currently accepting new patients at Alton Health Center and appointments may be scheduled by calling (618) 463-0649.

About Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation (SIHF): SIHF operates a network of more than 30 health centers across 10 Illinois counties with more than 150 medical providers who deliver comprehensive health care services including: adult, family, women’s health, pediatrics, dental services, behavioral health, and population health services. As one of the largest Federally Qualified Health Center networks in the country, SIHF is devoted to leading individuals and communities to their healthiest lifestyle regardless of their ability to pay. For more information, visit www.sihf.org.

