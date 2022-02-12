Our Love Story:

The Couple: Michael Holmes Sr and D’ana Taylor from Godfrey

Date Met/Started Dating: October 19, 2018

Briefly Describe First Date: He asked to take me out to church, and I said yes but church didn’t happen. Instead we ended up at the old Riverbend and Alton football game.

Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: We both love cooking shows and cooking, listening to R&B music and watching our favorite tv shows together.

Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: Teamwork play a major part in our relationship know matter what we always have each other back.