Name:  Micah John Lavey

Parents: Sarah and Heath Lavey of Brighton

Birth weight:  7 lbs 1 oz

Time :  3:22 PM

Date:  December 6, 2016

Hospital:  OSF St. Anthony’s

Siblings:  Benaiah (9); Noah (6); Elisabeth (4)

Grandparents: Jerry & Bev Lavey, Fieldon; Rick & LuAnne, Piasa

Great Grandparents:  Fay Lavey, Fieldon

 

 