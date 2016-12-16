Micah John Lavey
December 16, 2016 11:47 AM
Listen to the story
Name: Micah John Lavey
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Parents: Sarah and Heath Lavey of Brighton
Birth weight: 7 lbs 1 oz
Time : 3:22 PM
Article continues after sponsor message
Date: December 6, 2016
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s
Siblings: Benaiah (9); Noah (6); Elisabeth (4)
Grandparents: Jerry & Bev Lavey, Fieldon; Rick & LuAnne, Piasa
Great Grandparents: Fay Lavey, Fieldon