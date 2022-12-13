WOOD RIVER – Midwest Members Credit Union is proud to sponsor the “Oiler of the Month” program at EAWR High School. A senior student is selected each month by members of EAWR faculty.

Each student is awarded a certificate and a Subway gift card. The Seniors selected each month will have the opportunity to compete for a $1,000 “Oiler of the Year” scholarship at the end of the school year. October’s winner is Mia Seibert.

Article continues after sponsor message

Mia is a Senior at EAWR and is involved with varsity cheerleading, the National Honor Society, Spirit Club, RBGA Young Adults Committee, and Big Sisters. Mia has received honors for gold renaissance and all-conference in cheerleading.

After graduation Mia plans to obtain a degree in athletic training or physical therapy at Illinois State University.

Congratulations Mia and we all wish you good luck in your future! Midwest Members Credit Union has been serving your community for over 87 years. To find out more information about Midwest Members Credit Union and what they are doing in your community, please visit www.midmembers.org

More like this: