Name: Mia Ariel Diana Kruse

Parents: Lacey and Sebastian of Bethalto

Birth weight: 6 lbs 6 oz

Birth Length: 19 inches

Time : 6:46 AM

Date: August 29, 2017

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s

Siblings: Brooklyn (9); Karmen (5); Marley (3); Marshall (1)

Grandparents: Bill Sanders, Bethalto; Tracey Heinsohn, Wood River;

Kara Kruse, Missouri

Great Grandparents: Gary & Pat Kruse, Wood River;

Shirlyn McMaster, Wood River

