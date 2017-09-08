Mia Ariel Diana Kruse
September 8, 2017 11:47 AM
Name: Mia Ariel Diana Kruse
Parents: Lacey and Sebastian of Bethalto
Birth weight: 6 lbs 6 oz
Birth Length: 19 inches
Time : 6:46 AM
Date: August 29, 2017
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s
Siblings: Brooklyn (9); Karmen (5); Marley (3); Marshall (1)
Grandparents: Bill Sanders, Bethalto; Tracey Heinsohn, Wood River;
Kara Kruse, Missouri
Great Grandparents: Gary & Pat Kruse, Wood River;
Shirlyn McMaster, Wood River
