WOOD RIVER – Belk Park Golf Course, a familiar track for most Metro Illinois teams, was the host of the second and final round of the 2025 Dick Gerber Invitational.

22 teams took to Timber Lakes Golf Course in Staunton on Friday and then returned to action in Wood River at 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

The Alton Redbirds finished in a tie for 11th with a two-day team total of 635.

Junior Landon Meyer led the way for the Redbirds.

Meyer would follow up Friday’s 1-over par 72 with a round of 1-over par 73 for a combined score of 145, only two shots back of the winner, freshman Logan Gowin of Effingham St. Anthony.

Lucas Davis fired in rounds of 7-over par 78 at Timber Lakes and 10-over par 82 at Belk Park to finish with Alton’s next best two-day score of 160.

Nolan Snyder shot 165 over both days, while Donovan Ducey and Brayden Buchanan each shot 172. Hudson Dorris rounded out the group, shooting 174.

Other area schools included Marquette Catholic, which finished 17th with a two-day combined score of 650.

The Explorers were led by senior Carson Jones, who finished with a two-day 153 after rounds of 4-over par 75 and 6-over par 78. Sophomore Sam Jun performed well with rounds of 5-over par 76 and 8-over par 80 for a two-day total of 156.

Senior Andrew Belden fired a 165, junior Hubert Allen shot 178, and both junior Chase Pruitt and freshman Tony Matthews shot 182.

