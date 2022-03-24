EDWARDSVILLE – Bob Meyer, 61, announced Friday he has filed petitions to run on the Republican Party ticket for a seat on the Madison County Board in district 16 in 2022.

Meyer is a life-long Republican. Meyer made his decision to run because he believes the public has the right to make policy choices through the referendum process and to streamline County Government. Meyer is opposed by a former Democrat, Chrestene Rosser-Schmitt. Meyer opposes the influence former Democrats have on the Republican Party and blames former Democrats now elected as Republicans for voting down of public referendums on property tax caps (PTELL) and a significant reduction of the Madison County Board.

“Elected officials may disagree about the merits of a proposal, but an elected official has no honorable reason to vote down a binding public referendum on Property Tax Reform or anything else for that matter. If elected officials disagree on public policy questions, they can agree to disagree, but no one should disagree that an ordinary taxpayer should decide for himself. Approve the referendum, and campaign against it…but voting down property tax choice down because you don’t believe the public should consider voting on reducing their own taxes is unamerican. The people of the 16th District understand that, and will vote accordingly.”

These new Republicans also block Chairman Kurt Prenzler’s appointees to legacy agencies, in turn, actively blocks reform efforts. Bob Meyer pledges to take an unbiased look at all of Madison County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler’s appointees and interview important ones.

“Madison County Transit (MCT) is one of the largest users of fuel in Madison County. The agency routinely operates on-time, but with empty buses. How can we make progress on global warming with a 1950’s vision of what government transit looks like? Agencies like that need to take a hard look at serving the public’s needs rather than their own. Empty buses mean something. These riders vote every day on MCT, and 99% choose to drive.”

Meyer is self-admittedly a fiscal watchdog. Bob Meyer believes that public officials should scrutinize government spending and pay heed to fiscal best practices.

“I cannot shrewdly evaluate a balance sheet, but I can read an audit report; I’m a nitpicker on accounting standards. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) accounting standards are rules that protect taxpayers; we don’t have to be accountants. If an agency doesn’t wish to change Auditors, that a red flag. Anyone that doesn’t believe that fraud exists… need look no farther than the Wood River Levee District,” Meyer said.

