EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville YMCA Meyer Center will be closed on Saturday, April 15, for the Wonderland Gala.

The YWCA Niebur Center will, however, be open on Saturday. The Wonderland Gala is a semi-formal or Alice In Wonderland-inspired event for those 21 years of age and older.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

"We appreciate your understanding," YMCA officials said on Thursday.

Article continues after sponsor message

All proceeds from the Wonderland Gala at the Meyer go to decrease the original Meyer Center YMCA debt.

VIP Cocktail Hour is from 6-7 p.m. on Saturday and Gala doors open at 7 p.m. There will be heavy hors d'oeuvres, desserts and a cash bar after the first two cocktails. The band Fountain City 45's will be featured. There also will be a silent auction.

For tickets, click here:

https://edwardsville.recliquecore.com/programs/148?locations=15

More like this:

Calling All Grandpas: Volunteer meeting set for Aug. 12, 2025, at Munstermann Building in Gordon Moore Park
Aug 5, 2025
Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois Announce 7th Annual United We Lead Gala
Yesterday
Midwest Best of Black Awards Gala Returns for 2025 with Prestigious Honors, Empowering Panel, and Elevated Experiences
Jul 8, 2025
American Red Cross Offers Free A1C Screening for August Donors
3 days ago
100 Years Ago: Marie Meyer Flying Circus Brings Aviation Tricks to the Riverbend
Jul 26, 2025

 