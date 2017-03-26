Meyer breaks SIUE school record in 10,000 meters Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. RALEIGH, N.C. and OXFORD, Miss. – Keith Meyer picked up where he left off during the indoor season, setting another school record. The Cougar senior broke his own school record in the 10,000 in a time of 29:34.93 at the Raleigh Relays late Friday night, winning the second of two heats at the event. He placed 21st overall but his time likely will help qualify him for the NCAA Regionals later this spring. Article continues after sponsor message "Keith ran his race plan from start to finish," said SIUE distance coach Kayla Brown. "He did not let anything stand in his way. He represented SIUE with character and pride last night. We are very proud of ow he goes about his races and how he represents the program." Meyer's previous best was 30:21.76 set last season. The rest of the SIUE men's and women's track and field team competed at the Joe Walker Invitational at Mississippi. The Cougars recorded a number of outstanding performances and personal bests. Haley Miller set a PR by five seconds in the 1500, ruining the event in 4:45.97 Ben Scamihorn (3:55.03) and Tyler Owens (4:04.43) also set PRs in the men's 1500. Freshman Logan Webb added a foot to his best previous competitive jump by going 22 feet, 1.25 inches (6.74m) in the long jump Nichyria Byrd finished with 38-6 in triple jump Aly Goff was second in her heat and 27 th overall in the 800 in a time of 2:23.19 Mladen Hristov set multiple PRs during the meet in the triple jump, landing on a career-best 48-8.75 (14.85m) on his fifth jump and won the event in a field of 11 competitors. He also boasted an outdoor PR of 21-9.75 (6.65m) in the long jump. Josh White competed in his first collegiate track and field meet. He jumped 21-5.5 in the long jump. Deborrah Blackburn finished with a jump of 5-1. Matt O'Connor , the school record holder in the 800, started the outdoor season with a fifth-place finish in the 800 at 1:52.57. SIUE ran 1-2 in the opening heat of the men's 800. Landon Skelly ran the event in 1:57.10 followed by Kevin Campbell at 1:57.29. Scamihorn then bested his PR in the 800 at 1:56.26. Tyler Owens added a PR of 2:03.71. Keri Burmester broke the 19-minute barrier in the 5K in 18:59.66 More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip Trending