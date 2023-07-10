INGREDIENTS

3 tablespoons Olive Oil Marketplace Persian Lime Olive Oil divided into 1 tablespoons

1/2 cup yellow onion chopped

1 cup quinoa if not pre-washed, follow package instructions for rinsing

1-2/3 cups vegetable broth

1 teaspoon salt divided into 1/2 teaspoons

1 cup tomatoes chopped

1-1/4 cups fresh cut cooked corn from 2 cobs

2 scallions white and green parts, finely sliced

1 small jalapeño pepper seeded and finely chopped

1/3 cup fresh cilantro chopped

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

1 avocado cut into bite-sized chunks

INSTRUCTIONS

Heat 1 tablespoon Persian Lime EVOO in a medium sauce pan over medium-low heat.

Add onions and cook, stirring frequently, until soft and translucent, about 5 minutes.

Add quinoa to onions and continue cooking, stirring constantly, for 3-4 minutes.

Add vegetable broth and stir in 1/2 teaspoon salt. Turn heat up to high and bring to a boil. Cover pan tightly with lid, turn heat down to low and simmer for 17-20 minutes, until liquid is absorbed and quinoa is cooked.

Transfer cooked quinoa to mixing bowl and chill in refrigerator.

When quinoa is cool, add remaining tablespoons of Persian Lime EVOO, tomatoes, corn, scallions, jalapeno, cilantro, remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt and lime juice.

Taste and adjust seasoning if necessary.

Right before serving, scatter avocado chunks over top.

