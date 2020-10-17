EDWARDSVILLE – Metro-East Lutheran High School will host a Virtual Introduction event on Monday, Oct. 19, at 7 p.m.

The virtual event will provide attendees an opportunity to find out what sets MELHS apart and to get answers to their questions about everything from the academic and extracurricular opportunities available at the high school to tuition and financial aid.

Article continues after sponsor message

All families of middle-school students are invited to attend. To register or for more information, please email admissions@melhs.org.

Metro-East Lutheran High School (MELHS) has been providing academic excellence in a Christ-centered environment for more than 40 years. MELHS, which is located at 6305 Center Grove Road in Edwardsville, was ranked the Number One private high school in Madison County by national data clearinghouse Niche.

For more information about Metro-East Lutheran High School go to www.melhs.org.

More like this: