EDWARDSVILLE – Metro-East Lutheran High School will host an Open House at its campus on Center Grove Road on Sunday, Oct. 26, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The event will allow attendees to tour the school’s campus, meet with teachers and administrators, and find out more about the school’s academic, athletic and extracurricular offerings.

All families interested in learning more about this thriving community are invited to stop by anytime between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. to explore the opportunities available at MELHS.

Metro-East Lutheran High School has been providing academic excellence in a Christ-centered environment for more than 40 years. For more information about MELHS or the Open House, email admissions@melhs.org or go to www.melhs.org.

