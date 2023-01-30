EDWARDSVILLE – Metro-East Lutheran High School will host an Open House at its campus on Center Grove Road from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5.

The event, which is open to the public, will allow attendees to take a tour of the school’s campus, meet with faculty and administration and find out more about the school’s academic, athletic and extracurricular offerings as well as get answers to questions about tuition, financial assistance and scholarship opportunities.

Metro-East Lutheran High School (MELHS) has been providing academic excellence in a Christ-centered environment for more than 40 years.

For more information about Metro-East Lutheran High School, email admissions@melhs.org or go to www.melhs.org.

