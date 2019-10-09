EDWARDSVILLE – Metro East Lutheran High School's Eighth-Grade Day is always highly anticipated and this year more than 100 students are expected to attend on Wednesday, Oct. 16.

The annual event, which is open to any interested eighth-grader, gives middle school students a chance to experience an introduction to life as a MELHS Knight through an afternoon of fun and informative activities. Eighth-graders will interact with MELHS teachers and students in academic activities for classes such as Science, English and Spanish as well as sessions focused on the spiritual life, music, and the arts, and sports.

The event will be held from noon to 3 p.m. at the high school’s campus at 6305 Center Grove Road. Lunch is provided. Eighth-grade classes from schools in Edwardsville, Collinsville, Bethalto, Belleville, Litchfield, Hamel and Troy, among others, already have registered to participate.

Registration for this free event is open to any eighth-grade student in the region. For more information or to register, call the school office at 618-656-0043.

Eighth-grade students who are interested in learning more about MELHS but are unable to attend the Eighth Grade Day may request to shadow a current MELHS student for a school day. To find out more about this program, call the school office.

For more information about Metro-East Lutheran High School, which has been providing academic excellence in a Christ-centered environment for more than 40 years, go to www.melhs.org.

