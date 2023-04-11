EDWARDSVILLE – The theatre department at Metro-East Lutheran High School will carry on its tradition of presenting a musical each spring with its performances of “Fiddler on the Roof” this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

“Fiddler” tells the story of Tevye, a milkman in a Russian village in the early 1900s, who struggles with maintaining his Jewish traditions while the world around him changes. Tevye will be portrayed by Harry Mueller, a junior at MELHS, and Kielee Schreiber, also a junior, will play Tevye’s wife Golde.

Other members of the cast include Sofia Schwartzkopf as Tzeitel, Rebekah Lindsey as Hodel, Natalia Billings as Chava, Conner Gearns as Motel, Christian Greer as Perchik, Ethan Massa as Fyedka, Parker Gearns as Lazar Wolf, Katie Wright as Grandma Tzeitel, Gwendolyn Chapman as Fruma-Sarah, and Rhiannon Lazella as Yente the Matchmaker.

Performances will be at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 14, and Saturday, April 15, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 16, in Ronald Henschen Alumni Hall on the MELHS campus on Center Grove Road. Tickets are on sale now at https://our.show/metro-east-lutheran-high-school-theatre-tradition. Tickets, which range from $5 for children to $12 for adults, are also available at the door.

“If you want a show that has both comedy and tragedy, you will have it in this show,” said Judy Brown, director of the theatre program at MELHS. “Real life is not just comedy. It’s not just tragedy. It’s both. That shines through in ‘Fiddler.’”

Music for the performance will be provided by a pit orchestra made up of both MELHS students and professional musicians. Joseph Meador, band director at MELHS, is the music director for the show.

“Fiddler” has special meaning for Brown, because it was the first show she auditioned for when she herself was a student at MELHS. Brown has been involved in the theatre program at the high school for more than 15 years, first as a student, then helping out with productions while she was studying theatre in college, and now as the theatre director.

“For the last 15-plus years of my life, the spring musical at MELHS has been the main part of my spring,” she said. “This is my tradition.”

Metro-East Lutheran High School (MELHS) has been providing academic excellence in a Christ-centered environment for more than 40 years. For more information about Metro-East Lutheran High School go to www.melhs.org.

