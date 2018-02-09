Metro-East Lutheran High School releases first semester Honor Roll for 2017-2018 school year
EDWARDSVILLE - Metro-East Lutheran High School has announced the students who have been named to the Honor Roll list for the first semester of the 2017-2018 school year.
Students can earn one of three honors; Honor Roll (GPA of 3.5-3.74), Honor Roll with Distinction (GPA of 3.75-3.99), and Honor Roll with High Distinction (GPA of 4.0). The students with their honors are listed below:
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
12th Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction
Kenzie Scott, Belleville
11th Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction
Livy Badalamenti, Collinsville
Angela Gausmann, Edwardsville
Josh Jacobsen, Bethalto
Rebecca Lange, Edwardsville
Kristina Robinson, Glen Carbon
10th Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction
Alaina Bozarth, Worden
Stephanie Collins, Alton
Quinn Dunivan, Edwardsville
Kathryn Eberhart, Moro
Reagan Guerra, Troy
Haydn Hall, Collinsville
Steven Kienle, Edwardsville
Macie Sparks, Collinsville
Brendan Steinmeyer, Worden
Anna Stewart, Edwardsville
9th Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction
Morgan Ashauer, Hamel
Peyton Ashauer, Hamel
Jack Bircher, Maryville
Allison Biver, Edwardsville
Sophia Bold, Edwardsville
Taya Everett, Glen Carbon
Jase Harmon, Wood River
Alayna Hatcher, Dorsey
Anne Kienle, Edwardsville
Chloe Langendorf, Edwardsville
Marissa Lowe, Fairview Heights
Anna Muffler, Edwardsville
Sidney Polacek, Collinsville
Ruth Prenzler, Edwardsville
Caitlin Reynolds, Collinsville
Ethan Reynolds, Collinsville
Michael Reynolds, Collinsville
Hannah Ritter, Cottage Hills
12th Grade Honor Roll with Distinction
Kyle Asbury, East Alton
Kylee Bowers, Hamel
Paige Crause, Bethalto
Michael Fields, Hartford
Tarin Hatcher, Dorsey
Brenna Hopper, Maryville
Brigitta Jones, Troy
Rachel Lange, Troy
Alexa O'Dell, Edwardsville
Liz Schroader, Glen Carbon
Madeline Stewart, Edwardsville
Kim Stinson, Moro
Michael Tan, Glen Carbon
Brynne Wallace, Edwardsville
Tony Wu, Glen Carbon
11th Grade Honor Roll with Distinction
Zach Bozarth, Worden
Christian Brown, O'Fallon
Kathryn Butler, Bethalto
Rhiannon Hall, Troy
Kelly Maibaum, Edwardsville
Logan McDaniel, Glen Carbon
Sidney Vetter, Cottage Hills
Miriam Wolff, Bunker Hill
Brent Woolsey, Glen Carbon
10th Grade Honor Roll with Distinction
Julia Brandtner, Litchfield
Arrington Farmer, Edwardsville
Kate Fields, Hartford
Cameron Gusewelle, Edwardsville
9th Grade Honor Roll with Distinction
Emilee Birdsell, Staunton
Emma Daniel, Glen Carbon
Nathanial Fleschert, Edwardsville
Tyler Klaustermeier, Glen Carbon
Josiah Lange, Edwardsville
Luke Neath, Edwardsville
London Redstone, Granite City
Jakob Schroeder, Collinsville
12th Grade Honor Roll
Katelyn Bowers, Hamel
Caleb Cope, Edwardsville
Eli Harding, Marine
Eli Jacobs, Alton
Ryan Johnson, St. Jacob
Allison Lang, Alton
Kai Luckert, Godfrey
Kate Muravjova, Edwardsville
Adam O'Connor, Glen Carbon
Maha Raya, Edwardsville
Emily Schwarz, Edwardsville
Grace Weber, Edwardsville
11th Grade Honor Roll
Will Barney, Edwardsville
David Brider, Collinsville
DaJuan Burton, East St. Louis
Joshua Faulders, Maryville
Samantha Kasting, Worden
Amber Keplar, Maryville
Cooper Krone, Edwardsville
Noah Landers, Edwardsville
Andrew Masters, Troy
James Oberhauser, Wood River
Mark Scheumann, Worden
Jonah Wilson, Glen Carbon
10th Grade Honor Roll
Greta Buerkle, Glen Carbon
Jenny Leitner, Edwardsville
Owen Peterson, Edwardsville
Tyler Williams, Godfrey
9th Grade Honor Roll
Kaleb Hinkle-Pruett, East Alton
Arianna Jungeberg, Glen Carbon
Mackenzie Jungeberg, Glen Carbon
Conor Parkinson, Granite City
Tess Rosentreter, Edwardsville
Katie Schwarz, Edwardsville
Aiden Weber, Moro
Kenzie Westhoff, New Douglas
More like this: