EDWARDSVILLE – After months away, teachers are back on campus at Metro-East Lutheran High School preparing for the 2020-2021 school year.

MELHS will be opening for in-classroom learning on Monday, Aug. 10. The school will be providing full days of in-person, on-campus learning for its student body.

Like other schools across the state, MELHS closed its campus in March and had to complete the 2019-2020 school year virtually. The faculty and staff are excited now to be back at school and are gearing up to welcome students back into the classroom next week.

MELHS recently released its reopening plan, which includes extensive steps to protect its students and staff during the current pandemic. Dr. Jay Krause, MELHS principal, said the school decided to continue to offer full-day, in-person learning this year because the combination of its smaller class sizes and the amount of available space on its Center Grove Road campus will allow it to welcome students back in the classroom while maintaining appropriate social distancing.

“The size of our student body and the facilities we have been blessed with uniquely position us to continue to offer a quality, in-person education in a safe environment,” Krause said.

MELHS already is reporting an increase in enrollment for the 2020-2021 school year, as compared to last year’s numbers.

The high school also is welcoming several new teachers to its staff, including Chase Langendorf, a 2016 graduate of MELHS who is returning to teach social studies.

“I’m excited to have the chance to help give students the same great education I received when I was a student here,” Langendorf said.

In addition, Christina McNealy is joining MELHS’ fine arts department. McNealy holds a master’s in fine arts and has taught classes on everything from ceramics and metalsmithing to mold making at institutions such as Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and the Craft Alliance Center of Art + Design in St. Louis. She will be teaching introduction to art, as well as 2-D and 3-D art courses and leading portfolio offerings.

Metro-East Lutheran High School (MELHS) has been providing academic excellence in a Christ-centered environment for more than 40 years. For more information about Metro-East Lutheran High School go to www.melhs.org.



