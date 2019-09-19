EDWARDSVILLE – More than 300 third and fourth graders from 14 area elementary schools gathered on the campus of Metro-East Lutheran High School this week for the annual MELHS Field Day.

Metro-East Lutheran High School (MELHS) has hosted the annual Field Day event for third and fourth-grade students for more than 15 years. During this year’s event, students competed in activities ranging from tug-of-war and relay races to basketball shootouts, jump rope contests, and sack races. High school juniors and seniors from MELHS volunteered their time to help make the event a success.

“This is a great chance to bring students from a variety of schools together for a day to enjoy fun activities while getting to know other kids from across our region,” said Dr. Jay Krause, Principal of MELHS. “This event is just one more way we strive to be partners in education with the many high-quality elementary schools in the surrounding area.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Elementary schools from Edwardsville, Collinsville, Godfrey, Troy, Hamel, Prairietown, Bethalto, Belleville, Litchfield, and Staunton all participated in this year’s event.

“I enjoyed watching the kids participate in traditional field events, as well as unique ones, and indoor gym activities,” said Catherine Streuter, third-grade teacher at Good Shepherd Lutheran School in Collinsville, one of the schools that took part in Field Day. “The satisfaction of success and teamwork was apparent on their faces when they shared their event updates with me in excited voices. It was fun to see students get out of their comfort zones and really enjoy the day.”

Elementary schools interested in participating in next year’s Field Day may contact Ruth Thompson, coordinator of the event, at ruth.thompson@melhs.org.

For more information about Metro-East Lutheran High School, which has been providing academic excellence in a Christ-centered environment for more than 40 years, go to www.melhs.org.

More like this: