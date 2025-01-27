Metro-East Lutheran High School First Semester Honor Roll 2024-2025 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE - The following students have been named to the Honor Roll at Metro-East Lutheran High School for the first semester of the 2024-2025 school year: Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0) – Grade 9 Abby Ayer, Shiloh

Liam Hazelwonder, Godfrey

Marion Hemmer, Fairview Heights

Claire Houck, Maryville

Collin Hudzik, Edwardsville

Cole Payne, Edwardsville

Calista Stults, Collinsville

Ryan Sullivan, New Douglas

Lily Walloch, Collinsville Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99) – Grade 9 Elijah Ball, Worden

Abby Dulaney, O'Fallon

Madison Dunn, Edwardsville

Oliver Elmer, Edwardsville

Charlie Frey, Glen Carbon

Noah Gray, Collinsville

Caitlyn Hardage, Caseyville

Lily Hartzel, Troy

Moira Krueger, Glen Carbon

Laynie Menard, Glen Carbon

Preston Menossi, Edwardsville

Rhett Neathery, Wood River

Ally Packer, Edwardsville

Matthew Redden, Edwardsville

Henry Reiseck, Hamel

Molly Schulmeister, Staunton

Teagan Wilson, Maryville

Josie Wright, Edwardsville Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74) – Grade 9 Luke Bright, Trenton

Titus Cloninger, Cottage Hills

Lyla Eggebrecht, Wood River

Moira Mathews, O'Fallon

Mike Moore, East Alton

Izzy Snyder, East Alton

Brooke Stuckey, Collinsville

Owen Trackwell, Maryville Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0) – Grade 10 Joshua Croom, Collinsville

Madoka Fujinoki, Edwardsville

Aubrey Goeckner, Worden

Dean Hemmer, Fairview Heights

David Loethen, Edwardsville

Grant Moss, Edwardsville

Kaitlyn Pickerell, Maryville

Ben Schilbe, Edwardsville

Connor Skelton, Collinsville

Lily Spelbring, Belleville Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99) – Grade 10 Lucas Abbott, Edwardsville

Anna Adams, Troy

Colin Althardt, Swansea

Isaak Broekemeier, Lebanon

Livia Crouch, Staunton

CJ Hayes, Collinsville

Annika Jenkins, Glen Carbon

Kaitlyn Peterson, Caseyville

Lorelei Schuler, Collinsville

Alexa Stock, Collinsville Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74) – Grade 10 George Bellone, Edwardsville

Tyler Calvert, Collinsville

Hayden Knipping, Worden

Emily Kober, Collinsville

Emily Kuethe, Moro

Tucker Lawrence, Collinsville

Alex Ruth, Collinsville

Jacob Staake, Maryville Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0) – Grade 11 Alyssa Bivens, Troy

Peter Curtis, Worden

Wyatt Goeckner, Worden

Rebekah Lindsey, Litchfield

Lucas Lorenz, Bethalto

Kate Mueller, Glen Carbon

Avery Simaytis, Collinsville

Brice Stewart, O'Fallon Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99) – Grade 11 Andrew Adams, Troy

Katie Albrecht, Worden

Angela Baker, Maryville

Thea Ball, Worden

Laura Blaschka, Edwardsville

Miles Dennis, Bunker Hill

Audrey Elmer, Edwardsville

Amy Tialda Fiedlers, Lebanon

Emma Gusewelle, Edwardsville

Ava Italiano, Maryville

Sierrah Kreher, Pontoon Beach

Abe Oberhauser, East St. Louis

Tim Schilbe, Edwardsville

Jack Shank, Edwardsville

Lilly Skelton, Bethalto

Emersyn Volling, Edwardsville Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74) – Grade 11 Kylie Brunton, Troy

Claire Koch, Edwardsville

Ganyn Krausz, Alhambra

Drake Luebbert, Collinsville

Wyatt Philippe, Edwardsville

Gage Trendley, Maryville Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0) – Grade 12 Logan Abbott, Edwardsville

Rachel Brown, Edwardsville

Yoonseo Jo, Troy

Sami Loethen, Edwardsville

Erik Neath, Edwardsville

Claire Terracina, Edwardsville Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99) – Grade 12 Jill Althardt, Swansea

Grace Brown, Edwardsville

Caleb Conrad, Glen Carbon

Christian Greer, Moro

Thijson Heard, Edwardsville

Rianna Jenkins, Glen Carbon

Jacob Kober, Collinsville

Gavin Lankford, Glen Carbon

Andrew Maske, Greenville

Izzy McLeod, Troy

Tim Rainey, Collinsville

Sofia Schwartzkopf, Edwardsville

Anna Spelbring, Belleville

Ryan Suhre, Edwardsville

Alexis Weber, Alton

Taylor Weber, Alton

Kerrigan Wenge, Millstadt Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74) – Grade 12 Dalton Beers, Edwardsville

Evan Klaustermeier, Glen Carbon

Christian Kuethe, Moro

Ethan Linnenbrink, Maryville

Abby Packer, Edwardsville

Drake Polacek, Collinsville

Ryan Sine, Glen Carbon

