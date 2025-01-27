Metro-East Lutheran High School First Semester Honor Roll 2024-2025
EDWARDSVILLE - The following students have been named to the Honor Roll at Metro-East Lutheran High School for the first semester of the 2024-2025 school year:
Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0) – Grade 9
Abby Ayer, Shiloh
Liam Hazelwonder, Godfrey
Marion Hemmer, Fairview Heights
Claire Houck, Maryville
Collin Hudzik, Edwardsville
Cole Payne, Edwardsville
Calista Stults, Collinsville
Ryan Sullivan, New Douglas
Lily Walloch, Collinsville
Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99) – Grade 9
Elijah Ball, Worden
Abby Dulaney, O'Fallon
Madison Dunn, Edwardsville
Oliver Elmer, Edwardsville
Charlie Frey, Glen Carbon
Noah Gray, Collinsville
Caitlyn Hardage, Caseyville
Lily Hartzel, Troy
Moira Krueger, Glen Carbon
Laynie Menard, Glen Carbon
Preston Menossi, Edwardsville
Rhett Neathery, Wood River
Ally Packer, Edwardsville
Matthew Redden, Edwardsville
Henry Reiseck, Hamel
Molly Schulmeister, Staunton
Teagan Wilson, Maryville
Josie Wright, Edwardsville
Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74) – Grade 9
Luke Bright, Trenton
Titus Cloninger, Cottage Hills
Lyla Eggebrecht, Wood River
Moira Mathews, O'Fallon
Mike Moore, East Alton
Izzy Snyder, East Alton
Brooke Stuckey, Collinsville
Owen Trackwell, Maryville
Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0) – Grade 10
Joshua Croom, Collinsville
Madoka Fujinoki, Edwardsville
Aubrey Goeckner, Worden
Dean Hemmer, Fairview Heights
David Loethen, Edwardsville
Grant Moss, Edwardsville
Kaitlyn Pickerell, Maryville
Ben Schilbe, Edwardsville
Connor Skelton, Collinsville
Lily Spelbring, Belleville
Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99) – Grade 10
Lucas Abbott, Edwardsville
Anna Adams, Troy
Colin Althardt, Swansea
Isaak Broekemeier, Lebanon
Livia Crouch, Staunton
CJ Hayes, Collinsville
Annika Jenkins, Glen Carbon
Kaitlyn Peterson, Caseyville
Lorelei Schuler, Collinsville
Alexa Stock, Collinsville
Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74) – Grade 10
George Bellone, Edwardsville
Tyler Calvert, Collinsville
Hayden Knipping, Worden
Emily Kober, Collinsville
Emily Kuethe, Moro
Tucker Lawrence, Collinsville
Taylor Maack, Collinsville
Alex Ruth, Collinsville
Jacob Staake, Maryville
Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0) – Grade 11
Alyssa Bivens, Troy
Peter Curtis, Worden
Wyatt Goeckner, Worden
Rebekah Lindsey, Litchfield
Lucas Lorenz, Bethalto
Kate Mueller, Glen Carbon
Avery Simaytis, Collinsville
Brice Stewart, O'Fallon
Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99) – Grade 11
Andrew Adams, Troy
Katie Albrecht, Worden
Angela Baker, Maryville
Thea Ball, Worden
Laura Blaschka, Edwardsville
Miles Dennis, Bunker Hill
Audrey Elmer, Edwardsville
Amy Tialda Fiedlers, Lebanon
Emma Gusewelle, Edwardsville
Ava Italiano, Maryville
Sierrah Kreher, Pontoon Beach
Abe Oberhauser, East St. Louis
Tim Schilbe, Edwardsville
Jack Shank, Edwardsville
Lilly Skelton, Bethalto
Emersyn Volling, Edwardsville
Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74) – Grade 11
Kylie Brunton, Troy
Claire Koch, Edwardsville
Ganyn Krausz, Alhambra
Drake Luebbert, Collinsville
Wyatt Philippe, Edwardsville
Gage Trendley, Maryville
Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0) – Grade 12
Logan Abbott, Edwardsville
Rachel Brown, Edwardsville
Yoonseo Jo, Troy
Sami Loethen, Edwardsville
Erik Neath, Edwardsville
Claire Terracina, Edwardsville
Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99) – Grade 12
Jill Althardt, Swansea
Grace Brown, Edwardsville
Caleb Conrad, Glen Carbon
Christian Greer, Moro
Thijson Heard, Edwardsville
Rianna Jenkins, Glen Carbon
Jacob Kober, Collinsville
Gavin Lankford, Glen Carbon
Andrew Maske, Greenville
Izzy McLeod, Troy
Tim Rainey, Collinsville
Sofia Schwartzkopf, Edwardsville
Anna Spelbring, Belleville
Ryan Suhre, Edwardsville
Alexis Weber, Alton
Taylor Weber, Alton
Kerrigan Wenge, Millstadt
Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74) – Grade 12
Dalton Beers, Edwardsville
Evan Klaustermeier, Glen Carbon
Christian Kuethe, Moro
Ethan Linnenbrink, Maryville
Abby Packer, Edwardsville
Drake Polacek, Collinsville
Ryan Sine, Glen Carbon
Katie Wright, Troy
