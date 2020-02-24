Metro-East Lutheran High School Announces Honor Roll
The following students have been named to the Honor Roll at Metro-East Lutheran High School for the first semester of the 2019-2020 school year.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.4.0)
9 Sophia Ball, Worden
9 Alexandra Bozarth, Worden
9 Ashleigh Esker, Belleville
9 Marcus Gerling, Bunker Hill
9 Emma Lorenz, Bethalto
9 Ryton Miller, Hamel
9 Erin VanMiddendorp, Maryville
Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
9 Joseph Bowers, Hamel
9 Samantha Disher, Wood River
9 Jakob Fiudo, Collinsville
9 McKenna Getta, Collinsville
9 Taylor Harding, Hartford
9 Emmalie Leitner, Glen Carbon
9 Ava Mellor, Hartford
9 Emily Thoelke, Hamel
Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
10 Nathaniel Butler, Bethalto
10 Katherine Donovan, Edwardsville
10 MaryAnn Rainey, Collinsville
10 Olivia Thoelke, Hamel
10 Noelle Wolf, Collinsville
Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
10 Isabella Hartock, Bethalto
10 Seth Linnenbrink, Bunker Hill
10 Kaitlyn McDaniel, Glen Carbon
10 Trevor Pickerell, Maryville
10 Theresa Schumacher, Edwardsville
Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
10 Lars Gindler, Glen Carbon
10 Janina Joch, Maryville
10 Carmen Swiatek, Edwardsville
10 Anna Thoelke, Hamel
GradeHonor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
11 Morgan Ashauer, Hamel
11 Peyton Ashauer, Hamel
11 Sophia Bold, Glen Carbon
11 Alayna Hatcher, Dorsey
11 Anne Kienle, Edwardsville
11 Chloe Langendorf, Edwardsville
11 Caitlin Reynolds, Collinsville
11 Ethan Reynolds, Collinsville
11 Michael Reynolds, Collinsville
Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
11 Allison Biver, Edwardsville
11 Emma Daniel, Maryville
11 Sophie Karsch, Glen Carbon
11 Tyler Klaustermeier, Glen Carbon
11 Josiah Lange, Edwardsville
11 Marissa Lowe, Fairview Heights
11 Anna Muffler, Edwardsville
11 Sidney Polacek, Collinsville
11 Hannah Ritter, Cottage Hills
11 Justin Wright, Edwardsville
Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
11 Paul Angenendt, Troy
11 Christopher Chipman, Alton
11 Brittney Mihalich, Bethalto
11 Luke Neath, Edwardsville
11 London Redstone, Granite City
11 Katie Schwarz, Edwardsville
11 Aiden Weber, Moro
GradeHonor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
12 Alaina Bozarth, Worden
12 Stephanie Collins, Alton
12 Kathryn Eberhart, Moro
12 Arrington Farmer, Edwardsville
12 Steven Kienle, Edwardsville
Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
12 Sebastiano Beraldo, Edwardsville
12 Julia Brandtner, Litchfield
12 Calvin Cunningham, Edwardsville
12 Reagan Guerra, Collinsville
12 Cameron Gusewelle, Edwardsville
12 Jennifer Leitner, Edwardsville
12 Macie Sparks, Collinsville
12 Brendan Steinmeyer, Worden
12 Anna Stewart, Edwardsville
12 Cole Vassilakis, Edwardsville
Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
12 Kate Fields, Hartford
12 Owen Peterson, Edwardsville
12 Samuel Stewart, Edwardsville
12 Tyler Williams, Godfrey
More like this: