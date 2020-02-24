Metro-East Lutheran High School Announces Honor Roll Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. The following students have been named to the Honor Roll at Metro-East Lutheran High School for the first semester of the 2019-2020 school year. Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.4.0) 9 Sophia Ball, Worden 9 Alexandra Bozarth, Worden 9 Ashleigh Esker, Belleville 9 Marcus Gerling, Bunker Hill 9 Emma Lorenz, Bethalto 9 Ryton Miller, Hamel 9 Erin VanMiddendorp, Maryville Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99) 9 Joseph Bowers, Hamel 9 Samantha Disher, Wood River 9 Jakob Fiudo, Collinsville 9 McKenna Getta, Collinsville 9 Taylor Harding, Hartford 9 Emmalie Leitner, Glen Carbon 9 Ava Mellor, Hartford 9 Emily Thoelke, Hamel Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0) 10 Nathaniel Butler, Bethalto 10 Katherine Donovan, Edwardsville 10 MaryAnn Rainey, Collinsville 10 Olivia Thoelke, Hamel 10 Noelle Wolf, Collinsville Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99) 10 Isabella Hartock, Bethalto 10 Seth Linnenbrink, Bunker Hill 10 Kaitlyn McDaniel, Glen Carbon 10 Trevor Pickerell, Maryville 10 Theresa Schumacher, Edwardsville Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74) 10 Lars Gindler, Glen Carbon 10 Janina Joch, Maryville 10 Carmen Swiatek, Edwardsville 10 Anna Thoelke, Hamel GradeHonor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0) 11 Morgan Ashauer, Hamel 11 Peyton Ashauer, Hamel 11 Sophia Bold, Glen Carbon 11 Alayna Hatcher, Dorsey 11 Anne Kienle, Edwardsville 11 Chloe Langendorf, Edwardsville Article continues after sponsor message 11 Caitlin Reynolds, Collinsville 11 Ethan Reynolds, Collinsville 11 Michael Reynolds, Collinsville Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99) 11 Allison Biver, Edwardsville 11 Emma Daniel, Maryville 11 Sophie Karsch, Glen Carbon 11 Tyler Klaustermeier, Glen Carbon 11 Josiah Lange, Edwardsville 11 Marissa Lowe, Fairview Heights 11 Anna Muffler, Edwardsville 11 Sidney Polacek, Collinsville 11 Hannah Ritter, Cottage Hills 11 Justin Wright, Edwardsville Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74) 11 Paul Angenendt, Troy 11 Christopher Chipman, Alton 11 Brittney Mihalich, Bethalto 11 Luke Neath, Edwardsville 11 London Redstone, Granite City 11 Katie Schwarz, Edwardsville 11 Aiden Weber, Moro GradeHonor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0) 12 Alaina Bozarth, Worden 12 Stephanie Collins, Alton 12 Kathryn Eberhart, Moro 12 Arrington Farmer, Edwardsville 12 Steven Kienle, Edwardsville Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99) 12 Sebastiano Beraldo, Edwardsville 12 Julia Brandtner, Litchfield 12 Calvin Cunningham, Edwardsville 12 Reagan Guerra, Collinsville 12 Cameron Gusewelle, Edwardsville 12 Jennifer Leitner, Edwardsville 12 Macie Sparks, Collinsville 12 Brendan Steinmeyer, Worden 12 Anna Stewart, Edwardsville 12 Cole Vassilakis, Edwardsville Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74) 12 Kate Fields, Hartford 12 Owen Peterson, Edwardsville 12 Samuel Stewart, Edwardsville 12 Tyler Williams, Godfrey More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending