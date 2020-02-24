The following students have been named to the Honor Roll at Metro-East Lutheran High School for the first semester of the 2019-2020 school year.

Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.4.0)

9 Sophia Ball, Worden

9 Alexandra Bozarth, Worden

9 Ashleigh Esker, Belleville

9 Marcus Gerling, Bunker Hill

9 Emma Lorenz, Bethalto

9 Ryton Miller, Hamel

9 Erin VanMiddendorp, Maryville

Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)

9 Joseph Bowers, Hamel

9 Samantha Disher, Wood River

9 Jakob Fiudo, Collinsville

9 McKenna Getta, Collinsville

9 Taylor Harding, Hartford

9 Emmalie Leitner, Glen Carbon

9 Ava Mellor, Hartford

9 Emily Thoelke, Hamel

Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)

10 Nathaniel Butler, Bethalto

10 Katherine Donovan, Edwardsville

10 MaryAnn Rainey, Collinsville

10 Olivia Thoelke, Hamel

10 Noelle Wolf, Collinsville

Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)

10 Isabella Hartock, Bethalto

10 Seth Linnenbrink, Bunker Hill

10 Kaitlyn McDaniel, Glen Carbon

10 Trevor Pickerell, Maryville

10 Theresa Schumacher, Edwardsville

Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)

10 Lars Gindler, Glen Carbon

10 Janina Joch, Maryville

10 Carmen Swiatek, Edwardsville

10 Anna Thoelke, Hamel

GradeHonor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)

11 Morgan Ashauer, Hamel

11 Peyton Ashauer, Hamel

11 Sophia Bold, Glen Carbon

11 Alayna Hatcher, Dorsey

11 Anne Kienle, Edwardsville

11 Chloe Langendorf, Edwardsville

11 Caitlin Reynolds, Collinsville

11 Ethan Reynolds, Collinsville

11 Michael Reynolds, Collinsville

Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)

11 Allison Biver, Edwardsville

11 Emma Daniel, Maryville

11 Sophie Karsch, Glen Carbon

11 Tyler Klaustermeier, Glen Carbon

11 Josiah Lange, Edwardsville

11 Marissa Lowe, Fairview Heights

11 Anna Muffler, Edwardsville

11 Sidney Polacek, Collinsville

11 Hannah Ritter, Cottage Hills

11 Justin Wright, Edwardsville

Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)

11 Paul Angenendt, Troy

11 Christopher Chipman, Alton

11 Brittney Mihalich, Bethalto

11 Luke Neath, Edwardsville

11 London Redstone, Granite City

11 Katie Schwarz, Edwardsville

11 Aiden Weber, Moro

GradeHonor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)

12 Alaina Bozarth, Worden

12 Stephanie Collins, Alton

12 Kathryn Eberhart, Moro

12 Arrington Farmer, Edwardsville

12 Steven Kienle, Edwardsville

Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)

12 Sebastiano Beraldo, Edwardsville

12 Julia Brandtner, Litchfield

12 Calvin Cunningham, Edwardsville

12 Reagan Guerra, Collinsville

12 Cameron Gusewelle, Edwardsville

12 Jennifer Leitner, Edwardsville

12 Macie Sparks, Collinsville

12 Brendan Steinmeyer, Worden

12 Anna Stewart, Edwardsville

12 Cole Vassilakis, Edwardsville

Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)

12 Kate Fields, Hartford

12 Owen Peterson, Edwardsville

12 Samuel Stewart, Edwardsville

12 Tyler Williams, Godfrey

