Metro-East Lutheran announces semester 2 Honor Roll list
EDWARDSVILLE - Metro-East Lutheran High School Semester 2 Honor Roll 2015-16
The following students have been named to the Honor Roll at Metro-East Lutheran High School for the second semester of the 2015-2016 school year.
Dr. Jay Krause, Principal
Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
9 Livy Badalamenti, Collinsville
9 Angela Gausmann, Edwardsville
9 Kori Stegall, Granite City
Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
9 Kathryn Butler, Bethalto
9 Caleb Engelbrecht, Collinsville
9 Josh Faulders, Maryville
9 Rhiannon Hall, Troy
9 Josh Jacobsen, Bethalto
9 Amber Keplar, Maryville
9 Rebecca Lange, Edwardsville
9 Andrew Masters, Troy
9 Kristina Robinson, Glen Carbon
9 Sidney Vetter, Cottage Hills
9 Jonah Wilson, Glen Carbon
9 Miriam Wolff, Bunker Hill
9 Brent Woolsey, Glen Carbon
Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
9 Zach Bozarth, Worden
9 Sami Kasting, Worden
9 Cooper Krone, Edwardsville
9 Noah Landers, Edwardsville
9 Logan McDaniel, Glen Carbon
9 Maycen O'Leary, Maryville
9 Ellen Schulte, Edwardsville
9 Kate Weber, Moro
Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
10 Rachel Lange, Troy
10 Kenzie Scott, Belleville
10 Kim Stinson, Moro
Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
10 Kylee Bowers, Hamel
10 Caleb Cope, Edwardsville
10 Paige Crause, Bethalto
10 Eli Harding, Marine
10 Ryan Johnson, St. Jacob
10 Adam O'Connor, Glen Carbon
10 Liz Schroader, Glen Carbon
10 Madeline Stewart, Edwardsville
Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
10 Katelyn Bowers, Hamel
10 Jill Chapman, Troy
10 Brenna Hopper, Maryville
Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
11 Emma Eberhart, Moro
11 Cierra Frields, Wood River
11 Katherine Lange, Edwardsville
11 Derek McCarty, Bunker Hill
11 Lucas Scheibal, Edwardsville
Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
11 Kaylee Collins, Alton
11 Haley Eckmann, Collinsville
11 Ben Eigenbrodt, Edwardsville
11 Courtney Fenelon, Collinsville
11 Megan Jacobsen, Bethalto
11 Heather Moore-Malec, O'Fallon
11 Abbie Niemeier, Edwardsville
11 Kedric Norwood, Edwardsville
11 Michael Papka, Fairview Heights
11 A.J. Risavy, Edwardsville
11 Braden Woolsey, Glen Carbon
Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
11 Noah Brown, Hartford
11 Michael Coulson, Collinsville
11 Claire Cunningham, Edwardsville
11 Christian Engelbrecht, Collinsville
11 Katja Luckert, Alton
11 Ashlee Robinson, Glen Carbon
11 Thomas Schroader, Glen Carbon
Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
12 Jordan Brown, O'Fallon
12 Joel Eberhart, Moro
12 Rebecca Herndon, Glen Carbon
12 Jason Johnson, Edwardsville
12 Annie Keirn, Collinsville
12 Brett Masters, Troy
Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
12 Joseph Babcock, Bethalto
12 Mark Brown, Hartford
12 Adri Ferguson, Wood River
12 Victoria Harrison, Granite City
12 Kathryn Kunz, Godfrey
12 Hannah Landers, Edwardsville
12 Chase Langendorf, Edwardsville
12 Audrey Paitz, Maryville
12 Nathan Partelow, Fairview Heights
Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
12 Melia Adams, Edwardsville
12 Sarah Banning, Glen Carbon
12 Rachael Calvert, Collinsville
12 Jacob Harding, Marine
12 Reed Harmon, Wood River
12 Andrew Hull, Troy
12 Trey Klaas, Edwardsville
12 Paul Kubicek, Glen Carbon
12 Beka Mitchell, Lebanon
12 Ashley Sola, St. Louis
